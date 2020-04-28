American Research & Management Co. Reduces Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,362,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 652.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,049,000 after buying an additional 912,463 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,207,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,476. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.75. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $177.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.25.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

