American Research & Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $585,002,000 after buying an additional 266,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,052. The stock has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average is $195.17. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

