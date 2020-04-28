American Research & Management Co. Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Research & Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 1.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,388,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after buying an additional 52,883 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

PAYX traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,714. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

