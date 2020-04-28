American Research & Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $13.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.31. The stock had a trading volume of 819,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,685. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,195,964. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

