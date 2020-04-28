American Research & Management Co. Sells 100 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after acquiring an additional 187,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.01. 12,702,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,480,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.07. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

