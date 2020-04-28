American Research & Management Co. Sells 1,435 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 1.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after buying an additional 124,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,247,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,926. The company has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.72.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

