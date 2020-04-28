American Research & Management Co. Sells 1,650 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after buying an additional 569,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $159,924,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,086,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $137,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.72.

FFIV traded up $13.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.53. 2,143,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $160.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $487,426.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,670.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,639 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.