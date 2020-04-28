American Research & Management Co. Sells 2,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $14,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $124,323,000 after buying an additional 246,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,298,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.50. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

