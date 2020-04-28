American Research & Management Co. Sells 2,125 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 90,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,496,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 2,324,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after buying an additional 286,281 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. 254,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,554,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.