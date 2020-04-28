American Research & Management Co. Sells 2,977 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S comprises approximately 2.0% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,182,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter worth $22,930,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.27. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $318.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.