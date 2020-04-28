American Research & Management Co. Sells 500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. 2,339,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,818,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cfra lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

