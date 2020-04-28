American Research & Management Co. Sells 5,312 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,999 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $1,868,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.48. 924,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,405. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

