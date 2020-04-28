American Research & Management Co. Sells 5,450 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PSK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. 35,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.