American Research & Management Co. Sells 600 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 116.5% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 176,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 95,005 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at about $51,049,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 113.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 153,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 81,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.98.

NYSE SYY traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,021. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

