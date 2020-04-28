American Research & Management Co. Sells 800 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 850,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,703. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

