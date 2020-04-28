American Research & Management Co. Sells 930 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Glacier Bancorp makes up 2.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,062.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Murdoch acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

GBCI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.96. 100,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.