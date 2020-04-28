American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.31.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $250.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.03. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

