Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.13-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.15 million.Amkor Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.13) – $0.08 EPS.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Amkor Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

