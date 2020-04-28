Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amphenol in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 37.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 75.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 122,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

