Anaconda Mining Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Anaconda Mining in a research report issued on Friday, April 24th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

Shares of ANX opened at C$0.23 on Monday. Anaconda Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 million and a P/E ratio of 76.67.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.