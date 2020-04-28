Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt acquired 4,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $576.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 4.86.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

