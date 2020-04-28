Analyzing Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agenus and Sorrento Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $150.05 million 3.00 -$107.66 million ($0.80) -3.49 Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 14.77 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -1.21

Agenus has higher revenue and earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sorrento Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -74.35% N/A -57.01% Sorrento Therapeutics -929.21% -376.77% -34.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agenus and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Agenus presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,071.88%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Agenus.

Volatility & Risk

Agenus has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agenus beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, LAG-3, and others. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, including Prophage vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neoantigen; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neoepitopes. Further, it develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. Additionally, the company engages in the development of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists; and anti-CTLA-4, CD137, and TIGIT antibodies, as well as various multi-specific antibodies that are under various stages of development. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA.; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. The company also develops CD38 Directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases; carcinoembryonic antigen CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of liver metastases of pancreatic cancer; and various human antibodies. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

