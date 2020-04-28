ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Short Interest Up 29.4% in April

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ANDA stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 966,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 6.95% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

