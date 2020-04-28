Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & Dorchester Minerals (NYSE:DMLP) Head-To-Head Survey

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Dorchester Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.15 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -17.00 Dorchester Minerals $78.80 million 5.04 $51.03 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Antero Resources and Dorchester Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 3 10 1 0 1.86 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources currently has a consensus target price of $3.26, indicating a potential upside of 36.76%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -29.58% -1.47% -0.69% Dorchester Minerals 66.96% 43.88% 42.09%

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Antero Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 289 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 108 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor station in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.0 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 554 million barrels of ethane; 498 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 46 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

