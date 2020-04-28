Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 178,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,512,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.0% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 340,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $86,639,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 687.2% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 113,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,379,000 after buying an additional 98,818 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.19.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

