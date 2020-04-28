Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $283.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,239.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.19.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

