Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $285.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,239.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.19.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

