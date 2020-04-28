Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.19.

AAPL stock opened at $283.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.