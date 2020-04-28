Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.19.

Shares of AAPL opened at $283.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,239.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.71 and a 200-day moving average of $277.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

