Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.19.

AAPL opened at $285.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

