Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. 21,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,442. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.77. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

