Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,300 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 479,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 963,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

APTO opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $626.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $5,725,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,508,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

