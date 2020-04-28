Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AQST stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.46. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

