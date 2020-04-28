Aramark (ARMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Aramark to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. 1,187,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 5,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $61,912. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

