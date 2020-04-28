Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Raised to $62.00 at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARCT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.70. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.02% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

