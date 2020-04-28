Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer with its flagship asset, the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko Gold Inc., formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

AKG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.70 target price on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Friday, April 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AKG opened at $1.17 on Friday. Asanko Gold has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Asanko Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asanko Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 112,734 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 25,061,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 483,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,600 shares during the last quarter.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

