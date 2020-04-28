AstraZeneca (AZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.14. 3,126,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,412. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. FIG Partners began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.