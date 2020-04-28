Atlassian (TEAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $151.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -141.93, a P/E/G ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $158.98.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

