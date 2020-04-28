ATN International (ATNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect ATN International to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.31. 4,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.39 and a beta of 0.13. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -618.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Securities lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

