AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $38.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on T. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.92. 4,376,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,860,192. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

