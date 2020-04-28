AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 1.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. 292,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,671. The stock has a market cap of $681.86 million, a PE ratio of 239.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AUDC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.