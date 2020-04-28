Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVBH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 65,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,622. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.85. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit.

