B. Riley Weighs in on Lam Research Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $21.17 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LRCX. Nomura raised their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

Shares of LRCX opened at $264.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.76 and a 200 day moving average of $276.68. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 76,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.