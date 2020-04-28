B2Gold (BTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 459,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632,638. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.34.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.