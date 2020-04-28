Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,993. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.55 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

