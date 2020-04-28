Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ball by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.06. 27,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,420. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.