Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.00 ($3.49) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.80 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €2.98 ($3.47) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.08 ($3.59).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

