Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.16.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

