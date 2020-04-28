Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its target price lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Bank Of Princeton stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. Bank Of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 million. Research analysts predict that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

