Bank7 (BSVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Bank7 to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Bank7 has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $20.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

